MEET THE CANDIDATES: Matthew Furyk runs for 38th State Senate District

Mich. (WLUC) - Matthew Furyk says he’s an “America-first” state senate republican candidate. His background is in I.T. and he says he’s for election audits. He says he’s for “U.P.-first” legislation.

Furyk says his background as a network engineer has allowed him to work in hospitality and healthcare as well as the Munising mill. Furyk says this senate seat is important as the final say of what the U.P. does or doesn’t approve of.

Furyk says he’s a candidate who will protect your rights. He says he hopes to address gas prices, inflation and any questions about election security. He adds that he would make sure elections are watertight from the U.P. all the way to Lansing.

Furyk is pro-life. He believes the U.P. could become a prosperous region and workforce where people don’t become fearful of getting married and having a big family.

He says he won’t be bought or coerced and hopes to work smart for his constituents.

