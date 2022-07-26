Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Matthew Furyk runs for 38th State Senate District

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Matthew Furyk says he’s an “America-first” state senate republican candidate. His background is in I.T. and he says he’s for election audits. He says he’s for “U.P.-first” legislation.

Furyk says his background as a network engineer has allowed him to work in hospitality and healthcare as well as the Munising mill. Furyk says this senate seat is important as the final say of what the U.P. does or doesn’t approve of.

Furyk says he’s a candidate who will protect your rights. He says he hopes to address gas prices, inflation and any questions about election security. He adds that he would make sure elections are watertight from the U.P. all the way to Lansing.

Furyk is pro-life. He believes the U.P. could become a prosperous region and workforce where people don’t become fearful of getting married and having a big family.

He says he won’t be bought or coerced and hopes to work smart for his constituents.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass

Latest News

PHOTO CREDIT: https://kaylaforsenate.com/
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kayla Wickstrom (R) runs for 38th State Senate District
Ed McBroom (R) is running for Michigan's 38th State District Senate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ed McBroom runs for 38th State Senate District
John Braamse (D) is running for Michigan's 38th State Senate District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: John Braamse runs for 38th State Senate District
Chris Lopez is running for state representative in the 108th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Chris Lopez (D) runs for 108th State House District