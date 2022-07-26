Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kurt Perron (R) runs for Michigan’s 108th State House District

Kurt Perron is running for state representative in the 109th District.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Kurt Perron says he’s a lifelong Yooper and says his family even founded the town of “Perronville” near Escanaba in the 1800s. Perron works in Brimley as a police officer. He says he’s been active in local and regional politics for 10 years.

He has an LSSU degree in political science and public administration. He joined the Navy briefly but didn’t make it through boot camp. He was honorably discharged for an injury. He then began his career in law enforcement.

Perron believes his background in law enforcement proves he can be a public servant. He hopes to make the lives of people better and says he has real-life work experience that will set him apart from his opponents.

Perron says every election has “things that happen that shouldn’t happen.” He says ballot applications are mass-mailed to people which may need to be looked at in Michigan.

In regard to a proposal involving abortion, he would approve it if that’s what the people want. He says personally though, he’s pro-life.

Perron says he knows law enforcement has been asking for help in dealing with mental health patients. He says there are lots of issues that need to be addressed. He says this may begin with giving kids access to mental health providers in schools.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

David Prestin is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Dave Prestin (R) runs for 108th State House District
Mark Simon is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Mark Simon (R) runs for 108th State House District
Casey Hoffman is running for state representative in the 108th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Casey Hoffman (R) runs for 108th State House District
PHOTO CREDIT: https://kaylaforsenate.com/
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kayla Wickstrom (R) runs for 38th State Senate District