MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kurt Perron (R) runs for Michigan’s 108th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Kurt Perron says he’s a lifelong Yooper and says his family even founded the town of “Perronville” near Escanaba in the 1800s. Perron works in Brimley as a police officer. He says he’s been active in local and regional politics for 10 years.

He has an LSSU degree in political science and public administration. He joined the Navy briefly but didn’t make it through boot camp. He was honorably discharged for an injury. He then began his career in law enforcement.

Perron believes his background in law enforcement proves he can be a public servant. He hopes to make the lives of people better and says he has real-life work experience that will set him apart from his opponents.

Perron says every election has “things that happen that shouldn’t happen.” He says ballot applications are mass-mailed to people which may need to be looked at in Michigan.

In regard to a proposal involving abortion, he would approve it if that’s what the people want. He says personally though, he’s pro-life.

Perron says he knows law enforcement has been asking for help in dealing with mental health patients. He says there are lots of issues that need to be addressed. He says this may begin with giving kids access to mental health providers in schools.

