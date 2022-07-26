Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: John Braamse runs for 38th State Senate District

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - John Braamse is a Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 38th State Senate seat. Braamse says he was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula. He says he is a “fifth-generation Yooper” from L’Anse. His kids go to school in Marquette.

Braamse is running as the only Democrat for this seat. He wants to promote universal healthcare and investments in education, especially for younger children. He supports funding infrastructure and tackling environmental issues.

Braamse believes healthcare should be a right just like he has from being in the military. He supports minimum wage rising to $15/hour.

Braamse supports universal access to absentee voting. He supports the new Promote the Vote petition drive. He says our elections are and have been secure. Braamse is a pro-choice Democrat and believes abortion is health care.

Braamse liked it when hospitals were all not-for-profit in the state. He hopes voters will consider supporting him.

