MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ed McBroom runs for 38th State Senate District

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - Sen. Edward McBroom currently serves on the 38th District Senate.

He attended university at NMU where he majored in both music and social studies education. He has previously served in the Michigan House.

He says there are many opportunities in the U.P. However, he believes sometimes statewide regulations get in the way of that. That’s why he says he would like to continue to help stand up for the U.P.’s way of life.

McBroom says the last election in 2020 was not the only election that was questioned. He says he and his team’s deep investigation found the election was sound. However, he says there is room for improvement.

McBroom says there’s a lack of continuity across each county on how laws are interpreted, and how services are offered for mental health care. He says the needs and services need to be looked at as a whole in the UP.

McBroom’s efforts have recently led to new legislation passing that allows special, trained mental health transport to those suffering with their mental health.

He hopes that people will consider re-electing him for another term.

