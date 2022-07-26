Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Chris Lopez (D) runs for 108th State House District

Chris Lopez is running for state representative in the 108th District.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Lopez is a combat veteran from Escanaba, Michigan. He, his wife and his kids have lived there since 2013.

Lopez was deployed from Oct. 2006 through Dec. 2007. He says once COVID-19 hit he realized how fragile the U.S. is in its systems.

He says running for state representative, he hopes to find another place to keep serving the country.

Lopez says he thinks Michigan needs to focus on data security in its elections.

Lopez says abortion access has no business having government hands in it. He says this risks men’s rights as well, like insurance companies choosing to cover or not cover things based on the anatomy of peoples’ bodies. He says anyone who has waived a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag should be waiving theirs now based on the SCOTUS ruling on abortion.

He says we should identify what causes the longer-term effects of poor mental health in children.

Lopez says he’s always open to changing his mind based on the information he’s presented. He says he hopes people will consider voting for a combat veteran this year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass

Latest News

Garrett Soldano is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Garrett Soldano (R) runs for governor
Pre-election interview with Kevin Rinke, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kevin Rinke (R) runs for governor
Pre-election interview with Ralph Rebandt, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ralph Rebandt (R) runs for governor
Ryan Kelley is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ryan Kelley (R) runs for governor