MEET THE CANDIDATES: Chris Lopez (D) runs for 108th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Lopez is a combat veteran from Escanaba, Michigan. He, his wife and his kids have lived there since 2013.

Lopez was deployed from Oct. 2006 through Dec. 2007. He says once COVID-19 hit he realized how fragile the U.S. is in its systems.

He says running for state representative, he hopes to find another place to keep serving the country.

Lopez says he thinks Michigan needs to focus on data security in its elections.

Lopez says abortion access has no business having government hands in it. He says this risks men’s rights as well, like insurance companies choosing to cover or not cover things based on the anatomy of peoples’ bodies. He says anyone who has waived a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag should be waiving theirs now based on the SCOTUS ruling on abortion.

He says we should identify what causes the longer-term effects of poor mental health in children.

Lopez says he’s always open to changing his mind based on the information he’s presented. He says he hopes people will consider voting for a combat veteran this year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.