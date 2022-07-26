MEET THE CANDIDATES: Casey Hoffman (R) runs for 108th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Casey Hoffman is a 32-year-old lawyer from Menominee, Michigan. He says it’s time to put young politicians in office. He says he’s in this race to change our tone of government.

He says his family showed him what hard work looks like. He got his business degree from Albion College. Hoffman says he worked all through school, including law school and journalism school.

Hoffman says this kind of experience makes him look out for the little guy and be nicer to people.

Hoffman says he is 100% pro-life. He says Michigan needs to have a conversation about what kind of abortion policy it wants in the future. He suspects that public policy would fall somewhere close to the middle ground.

He believes there is a mental health crisis in the Upper Peninsula. He says long wait times for clinic transfers and a growing illegal drug problem fuel this.

Hoffman says some pharmacies are likely filling false prescriptions and that all law officers should carry Narcan, a medicine that can intervene in opioid overdoses.

Hoffman hopes undecided voters may be open to the idea of a younger generation of leadership.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.