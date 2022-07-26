Marquette City and Marquette Township to share tax revenue on new housing development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission Monday agreed to share tax revenue with Marquette Township for a new housing development.

Under Public Act 425, two local units of government can share tax revenues resulting from new or expanding development within the areas of their jurisdictions. Longyear is planning a housing development on Forestville Road that would see more than 200 homes built.

The total acreage for the site is 161 acres, with 34 acres being within Marquette city property. The Marquette Township Board recently authorized their attorney to draft the PA 425 agreement for the City Commission’s consideration. The City Commission unanimously authorized the City Manager to negotiate that agreement at Monday night’s meeting.

“The unique part of this is the portion that’s within the city would see some housing development on it, we would not be responsible for providing city utilities or services, the township would, and yet we would still be able to see some form of revenue for compensation for utilizing property within the city for development,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

The project cost is estimated at $14 million. The exact details of how each municipality would get through the revenue-sharing agreement are not yet known. You can find background information about this issue by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.