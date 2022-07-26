Marquette Area Chapter of North Country Trail Association seeking trail angels

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fred and Judi Mouser are Marquette County residents and members of the North Country Trail Association (NCTA). In their free time, they are also trail angels for the NCTA.

A trail angel is anyone who does something kind for a hiker from providing access to a laundry machine or shower, to offering a cooked meal. The Marquette Area Chapter of the NCTA is in need of more volunteers.

“Some of the hikers have been out on the trail for 2 or 3 weeks and haven’t seen anybody, especially up here in the UP,” Fred said.

Fred said he has met many interesting people while volunteering.

“The stories they have to tell around the dinner table are absolutely amazing,” Fred said.

Judi said a trail angel’s help can sometimes make a big difference in a hiker’s experience. And the need for trail angels is especially high in the summer.

“Because the North County Trail is so long, it’s the longest trail we have in the United States at around 46 or 48,000 miles. This middle area in the U.P. is a place where all the hikers seem to converge at this time of year,” Judi said.

The North Country Trail winds through 8 states from North Dakota to Vermont. It hits many landmarks in the U.P. such as Sugar Loaf Mountain and the Mackinac Bridge

Judi said the trail can prove to be remote even for the most experienced of hikers which makes their help especially important.

“There’s a lot of areas on the trail where the hikers could be 20 miles away from the nearest small town to get resupplied with food or water for the next leg of their hike,” Judi said.

If you are interested in being a trail angel you can send an email to mac@northcountrytrail.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.