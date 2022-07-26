Health officials share advice to prevent tickborne illnesses

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Health officials want to remind people how to keep themselves safe from tickborne illness.

Deer ticks are small insects that can carry dangerous diseases. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) said over the last year there have been 62 cases of Lyme Disease in Dickinson and Iron counties. The breakdown was 56 in Dickinson and six in Iron.

“We’ve been pretty busy with people bringing in ticks for us to test down at the lab in Lansing,” said Wade Dishaw, DIDHD Environment Health Director.

Dishaw said, unlike mosquitos, deer ticks are not impacted by the weather. While the height of tick season is coming to an end, Dishaw said people will find ticks as late as November.

“They are always deer ticks,” Dishaw said. “The wood ticks and other ticks seem to disappear by then, but deer ticks stay around for a longer time.

Dishaw said the most common place to find ticks are in tall grass or dense woods, which is very common in the U.P. He said it is important to check yourself after being outside.

“You should check your armpits, on your head and in your hairline, possibly in your groin area, those types of places,” Dishaw said. “Ticks can settle down and become attached and be there for a long time.”

Dishaw has advice if a tick is found.

“You should take fine needle tweezers and get it as close to your skin and where the tick is as possible and then you slightly pull that tick away from you,” Dishaw said.

If the tick is not removed completely and within 24 to 36 hours, early Lyme Disease symptoms can occur such as a bullseye rash, Dishaw said. If a rash is noticeable, consult a doctor.

According to the CDC, EPA-registered insect repellent or treating your clothing with products containing 0.5 percent of permethrin can help prevent ticks.

