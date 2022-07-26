Gov. Whitmer holds discussion on gun violence, public safety

Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer at the signing of a second bill repealing the "Tampon Tax."
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Kalamazoo Tuesday to hold a discussion addressing public safety and gun violence prevention measures.

Gov. Whitmer will hold a roundtable discussion with a bipartisan group consisting of students, parents, law enforcement officers, faith leaders, and elected officials to discuss ways to keep neighborhoods safe.

Following the roundtable, Gov. Whitmer will sign an executive directive that will coordinate and invest all available federal resources within the state’s government departments and law enforcement agencies into gun violence intervention and prevention measures.

The move comes on the heels of the governor signing a record budget into law aimed at helping communities fund local law enforcement departments along with hiring additional first responders.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

