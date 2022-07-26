Gladstone softball holds off Roger’s City, advance to the state semi-finals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Little league state softball was back in action Monday in Gladstone. The quarter-final rounds began at 9:00 A.M. It was now win or go home and every team was vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

It was Gladstone taking on Roger’s city in the opening game of the day and the Gladstone bats were hot from the start. In the bottom of the second, Ellie Sanville would smoke one to the Roger Cities first baseman. It would take a bad hop and she would be safe at first. Kamryn Ayotte crossed the plate to score and Gladstone lead 2-0.

Regan Carter would come up next and smack a ball back up the middle that brought in Sanville. Gladstone’s lead jumped to 4-0.

Gladstone would rally through the lineup in and it’s Kamryn Ayotte who found the grass again. This ball was hit the other way and Ruby Tuljus would score. Gladstone lead 8-0.

Gladstone would go on to win 10-4. Gladstone advances to the semi-final Tuesday morning at 10a.m. against West Portage.

You can watch highlights of the semi-final game on your TV6 Early and Late News Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.