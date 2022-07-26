Advertisement

Gladstone falls to West Portage in state softball semi-final

The stands were packed with members of the community and although Gladstone lost, tremendous applause was heard after the game ended.
A Gladstone runner rounds third to go home as the ball is throw in form the outfield.(Keegan Cooper)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Minors State Softball Semi-Finals were underway Tuesday morning in Gladstone and it was Gladstone who found itself up against West Portage.

It was West Portage that would hop on the board first scratching across one run in the top of the first.

West Portage would lead 1-0 until the top of the fifth. Jordan Drielick for Gladstone found the grass with a base hit to right field and that would bring in Ruby Tuljus. The game is tied 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, it was Lucy Vanderwege who got to first base for West Portage after she singled to left. Tess Jewell was up next and she laid down a beautiful bunt to try and advance Vanderwege. Gladstone would pick it up, throw it first for the out, but Vanderwege didn’t stop at second. Instead, she round the bag and slide into third safely. It would be a close play at third and the ball got away from the third basemen so Vanderwege gets up and scores. It’s 2-1 West Portage.

Gladstone answers in the top of the sixth and its Ruby Tuljus who hits one right back up the middle. The ball got past the center fielder, so Addie Sanville came in to score. The game is tied again 2-2.

Now in the bottom of the sixth, West Portage just needed one run to win. They go to the small ball again and this time Paige Woolsey gets the bunt down and Brielle Bowen is into third on an overthrow to first.

The next batter, Abigail Par gets her pitch and hit one to the left side. It would find the grass and Bowne scored. Parr gets the walk-off hit and West Portage wins 3-2.

West Portage is set to take on Crosswell-Lexington in the state championship game Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

