Fire danger high in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan is at risk for wildfires.

Low humidity, high winds, and high temperatures have heightened the likelihood of wildfires in Michigan.

The DNR says anyone who spends time outdoors should follow these tips to reduce the threat of wildfires.

“You need to make sure that your fire is out completely,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “Never leave your fire unattended. Pour cold water in the fire when you’re done with it. Make sure the fire is cool to the touch before you leave to be sure that it’s out.”

Remember, only you can prevent wildfires.

