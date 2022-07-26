EGLE and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosting beach walks with scientists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy or EGLE, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have teamed up to provide community beach walks.

The groups and others interested in the science of the great lakes and shorelines met at McCarty’s Cove in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. The goal of the walks is to bring scientists to the community to talk about the dynamics of the Great Lakes levels, storms and coastal erosion.

“This beach walk with a scientist idea was put together to kind of bring science out into the public, explain why the lakes go up and down, the role that lake levels have in erosion and there’s a lot of other things that affect erosion,” said Jim Selegean from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The beach walks continue with stops in Houghton and Escanaba this week.

