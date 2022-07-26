City of Negaunee to host Thunder on the Iron Range Music Fest

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder on the Iron Range Music Festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event will be held this Friday through Sunday on Iron Street in downtown Negaunee and each day will include a full lineup of performances.

Bands include Adam Carpenter & The Upper Hand, Cecil Allen Moore and Blackberry Smoke on Friday. Spun, Stone Senate, Chad Borgen & The Collective, Firehouse, Lita Ford and Winger on Saturday. Sunday’s lineup includes Tom Katalin & Highway 41, Chasin’ Steel, Band of Heathens and Hellbound Glory.

Funds raised will go towards the Negaunee girls’ softball team and boys’ baseball team. Thunder on the Iron Range Producer Mike Ridenour said turnout is expected to be high.

“We’ve learned in the past that we have a lot of walk-up door sales during the weekend so we would expect anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people per day,” Ridenour said.

You can find more information and purchase tickets for the event here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.