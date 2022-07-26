City of Negaunee expands Teal Lake beach

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is underway on a Teal Lake beach in the city of Negaunee.

The city of Negaunee began its beach expansion project on Teal Lake on Monday, July 11. Upgrades to the beach include an expansion of the sandy area of the beach, relocation of the street surface stormwater discharge pipes, the addition of picnic tables, tree plantings and installation of ADA components.

The ADA components will be a concrete ramp from the road to the beach and a beach mat that will extend into the lake. These ensure the beach will be handicap-accessible so it can be enjoyed by all people.

“One of our goals for our new recreation plan is to make all of our parks handicap-accessible, ADA compliant, or up to a universal design and standard,” said Nate Heffron, Negaunee city manager. “Our goal is to make it so all residents [or visitors that come from other communities] can enjoy all of our parks. Or visitors that come from other communities.”

The city of Negaunee expects the beach to be open next week.

