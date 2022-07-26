Advertisement

City of Negaunee expands Teal Lake beach

Construction is underway in the City of Negaunee.
Construction is underway in the City of Negaunee.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is underway on a Teal Lake beach in the city of Negaunee.

The city of Negaunee began its beach expansion project on Teal Lake on Monday, July 11. Upgrades to the beach include an expansion of the sandy area of the beach, relocation of the street surface stormwater discharge pipes, the addition of picnic tables, tree plantings and installation of ADA components.

The ADA components will be a concrete ramp from the road to the beach and a beach mat that will extend into the lake. These ensure the beach will be handicap-accessible so it can be enjoyed by all people.

“One of our goals for our new recreation plan is to make all of our parks handicap-accessible, ADA compliant, or up to a universal design and standard,” said Nate Heffron, Negaunee city manager. “Our goal is to make it so all residents [or visitors that come from other communities] can enjoy all of our parks. Or visitors that come from other communities.”

The city of Negaunee expects the beach to be open next week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Wildfires are a rising concern to the Michigan DNR.
Fire danger high in Michigan
It’s the largest U-pick blueberry farm in the Midwest.
City of Marquette prepares for upcoming annual Blueberry Festival
Chris Lopez is running for state representative in the 108th District.
Chris Lopez Full Interview