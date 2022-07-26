City of Marquette prepares for upcoming annual Blueberry Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A celebration of all things blueberry is hitting the streets of downtown Marquette this Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Marquette DDA Executive Director Tara Laase-McKinney said there will be over 80 vendors at the annual Blueberry Festival.

“We do have a lot more vendors this year than last year. We really scaled back last year to let people spread out more for COVID-19 concerns so we’ve really ramped up the number of vendors we have which is great,” Laase-McKinney said.

Currently, the city is putting the finishing touches on planning for the festival. Preparations closer to the event include regulating parking.

“There will be ‘no parking’ signs posted for overnight parking in the event area and some of the streets and parking lots around there. that is for setting up in the morning,” Laase-McKinney said.

Laase-McKinney said there will be over 40 downtown businesses participating, one of which is Beth Millner Jewelry.

“Since we have a storefront downtown, we decided that we would make a blueberry series and we’re offering that in our location across the street from the Marquette Food Co-op. We make all the jewelry here by hand and we have blueberry necklaces and earrings and it’s all made from sterling silver,” owner Beth Millner said.

Millner said this Thursday, before the event, marks 15 years of being in business.

“We’re super excited about that and so we’re offering 15% storewide and so people can come in and get 15% off on the blueberry pieces in store, we’re expecting to be very busy,” Millner said.

