Annual Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk returns to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 this year at the Al Quaal Recreation Area.

The Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance and several other community organizations, businesses and community members will walk together to benefit local suicide prevention/postvention programming in the county.

The Walk Committee urges all community members to attend to honor the spirit of the event and recognize suicide prevention, suicide loss survivors, attempt survivors and loved ones of those who struggle.

Those interested are encouraged to pre-register especially if they want to order a walk shirt. Walkers can create their own “fundraiser” to raise funds and collect donations.

The Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance also continues to promote community resources such as free, one-hour suicide prevention training to any group, organization or business, as well as Survivors of Suicide grief support groups for adults.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.