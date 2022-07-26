Advertisement

Add more fresh veggies to your diet with a Mediterranean power bowl

MQT Nutrition on Upper Michigan Today episode 82
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get paid to scout the top retro beach hotels and buy your last pack of Klondike Choco Tacos.

Upper Michigan Today's news of the day, Tuesday, July 26.

The summer food growing season is short in the U.P.- make it count. Lauren Spranger of MQT Nutrition talks about incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Mediterranean bowls are an easy and tasty way to add more vegetables to your meal without compromising your favorite additional ingredients.

Spranger’s bowl recipe.

Mediterranean bowl recipe.(Lauren Spranger)
