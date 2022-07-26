Add more fresh veggies to your diet with a Mediterranean power bowl

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get paid to scout the top retro beach hotels and buy your last pack of Klondike Choco Tacos.

Upper Michigan Today's news of the day, Tuesday, July 26.

The summer food growing season is short in the U.P.- make it count. Lauren Spranger of MQT Nutrition talks about incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Mediterranean bowls are an easy and tasty way to add more vegetables to your meal without compromising your favorite additional ingredients.

Spranger’s bowl recipe.

Mediterranean bowl recipe. (Lauren Spranger)

