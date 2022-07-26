15 minutes of free parking available on Marquette’s Passport Parking app

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Passport Parking app, used to digitally pay for parking in Downtown Marquette, now offers the option for a once-daily free 15-minute parking session.

This service was initially only available to those paying for parking via the downtown pay stations in-person. After hearing feedback from their digital customers, DDA staff worked with the Passport Parking app developer to offer this customer-friendly service.

“We’re excited that we are now able to offer this same service to our digital customers. Using the Passport Parking app is a convenient way to pay for parking in Downtown Marquette, and now we’ve made running quick errands a bit easier,” states Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA Executive Director.

Once the Passport Parking app has been set up, a customer must enter their parking zone, which can be located on a nearby street sign, choose the free “15-minute” option, and push continue to pay $0.00.

This option allows for one quick errand per day at downtown businesses and eliminates the need to spend time waiting in person at a pay station. If a Passport Parking app customer decides they need to stay for a longer period of time, they can extend their session and will be charged at the regular $1 per hour rate, plus a convenience fee.

A video explaining how to use the new free parking feature is available on the Marquette DDA website and on the Marquette DDA Instagram Feed.

