Advertisement

15 minutes of free parking available on Marquette’s Passport Parking app

A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Passport Parking app, used to digitally pay for parking in Downtown Marquette, now offers the option for a once-daily free 15-minute parking session.

This service was initially only available to those paying for parking via the downtown pay stations in-person. After hearing feedback from their digital customers, DDA staff worked with the Passport Parking app developer to offer this customer-friendly service.

“We’re excited that we are now able to offer this same service to our digital customers. Using the Passport Parking app is a convenient way to pay for parking in Downtown Marquette, and now we’ve made running quick errands a bit easier,” states Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA Executive Director.

Once the Passport Parking app has been set up, a customer must enter their parking zone, which can be located on a nearby street sign, choose the free “15-minute” option, and push continue to pay $0.00.

This option allows for one quick errand per day at downtown businesses and eliminates the need to spend time waiting in person at a pay station. If a Passport Parking app customer decides they need to stay for a longer period of time, they can extend their session and will be charged at the regular $1 per hour rate, plus a convenience fee.

A video explaining how to use the new free parking feature is available on the Marquette DDA website and on the Marquette DDA Instagram Feed.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Health needs in Upper Michigan graphic
Survey data reveals key UP community health needs
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Marquette County's Suicide Prevention Walk returns this September.
Annual Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk returns to Ishpeming
Whitefish fingerlings are netted and checked weekly for growth rates, and the pond is also...
Sault Tribe pilots effort to restore whitefish to Great Lakes region
Thunder on the Iron Range
City of Negaunee to host Thunder on the Iron Range Music Fest
Two proposals for upcoming projects were presented to the township planning commission
Potential solar array, cannabis dispensary present proposals to Norway Township Planning Commission