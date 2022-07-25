‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser to help Marquette Police Department get new K9

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new non-profit group is holding its very first fundraising event Tuesday in Marquette.

The group is called U.P. K9 Training Group and they provide support to K9 teams across the Upper Peninsula.

Tuesday at the Rippling River Resort, the nonprofit will host a silent auction, bucket raffle, live music and K9s. Proceeds from the raffle will help the Marquette Police Department acquire an explosives detection K9 to replace K9 Nitro, who died last year.

“Acquiring a police K9 that’s trained, certified and ready to go out on the road and work, we’re looking at anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 for the dog, depending on if they’re single purpose or dual purpose, and that’s just for the dog and the handler training alone,” said John Waldo, president of U.P. K9 Training Group.

‘Yappy hour’ goes from six to nine Tuesday night at Rippling River Resort in Marquette. Future fundraisers are being planned for U.P. K9 too.

