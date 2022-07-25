Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Jul. 25, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

