Upper Peninsula teams look to advance as state tournaments get underway in Grand Rapids.

With pool play ending for most teams on Sunday, Monday marks the start of win or go home.
Negaunee Junior baserunner crosses the plate to score
Negaunee Junior baserunner crosses the plate to score(Jack Hall)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Grands Rapids baseball state tournaments are in full swing and the Upper Peninsula teams are holding there ground as best they can as pool play comes to an end.

In the Juniors division, Negaunee sits at 2-0 after beating both Constantine 3-1 on Saturday and Croswell-Lexington 6-4 Sunday. If Negaunee gets the win against Petoskey on Monday or loses by 13 runs or less they will advance to the state semi-finals. Bracket play for the juniors begins Tuesday, July 26.

In the majors division, Negaunee would lose to Petoskey 10-3 on Friday, July 22, and drop another game against Commerce Township 12-1 on Saturday, July 23rd. They ended their run after beating Gladstone 3-2 Sunday, July 24th. They finish 1-2 and were eliminated.

After a win Sunday over Blissfield 8-4 in the minors division, Negaunee advanced, they will head to the quarterfinals. The Escanaba Minors fought a hard battle on Sunday but came up just short. They lost a close one 5-3 to Midland North East so Escanaba ends their season and Midland North East will head into bracket play.

Bracket play for the Minors begins Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.

