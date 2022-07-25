Sunny day before unsettled days

High pressure keeps the U.P. under sunny skies today. Plan a bit of breeze near Lake Superior. Otherwise, a front will bring scattered showers and thundershowers to the area tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy rain could be possible at times. Then, an upper-level trough sets up across the region once this front moves through. This setup will have the area under below-normal temperatures with times of light showers for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with thundershowers moving in during the afternoon from west to east

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Morning light to moderate rain early. Then, spotty showers and partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

