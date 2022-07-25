Advertisement

Sunny day before unsettled days

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure keeps the U.P. under sunny skies today. Plan a bit of breeze near Lake Superior. Otherwise, a front will bring scattered showers and thundershowers to the area tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy rain could be possible at times. Then, an upper-level trough sets up across the region once this front moves through. This setup will have the area under below-normal temperatures with times of light showers for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with thundershowers moving in during the afternoon from west to east

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Morning light to moderate rain early. Then, spotty showers and partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
M-26 reopens after semi rollover outside of Painesdale
Friends and family of the late Pam Meneghini played golf at Oak Crest Golf Course while raising...
Community holds 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” fundraiser in Norway Township

Latest News

Rain coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Mild and pleasant conditions this week
Rain chances this week for Ironwood
Spotty rain this weekend and then pleasant conditions
Pop-up showers/storms but mostly clear through early Saturday, before a Northern Plains system...
Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend
Scattered rain for some this weekend
Scattered rain and thundershowers for this weekend