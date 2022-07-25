Sunny day before unsettled days
High pressure keeps the U.P. under sunny skies today. Plan a bit of breeze near Lake Superior. Otherwise, a front will bring scattered showers and thundershowers to the area tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy rain could be possible at times. Then, an upper-level trough sets up across the region once this front moves through. This setup will have the area under below-normal temperatures with times of light showers for the rest of the week.
Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low 70s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s
Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with thundershowers moving in during the afternoon from west to east
>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Morning light to moderate rain early. Then, spotty showers and partly cloudy
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers
>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south
Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers
>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
