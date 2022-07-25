Advertisement

St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society of Ishpeming to host 123rd Annual Italian Fest

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society of Ishpeming’s Italian Fest is back for its 123rd year.

The Italian Fest will take place on Saturday, July 30 at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Italian and American food and drink will be served all day beginning at 12 p.m.

There will be free pony rides, games of chance, ring toss, balloon darts, bingo, large glide slide, inflatable obstacle course, LaMora, and a greased pole climb with a $100 prize at the top.

This is the first year the festival is back to full offerings after scaled-back celebrations the past two years.

The schedule of events is as follows:

12:00 p.m. – Festivities begin

1:30 p.m. – Kids games (Sawdust pile, sack race, egg toss, etc.)

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Party to Jazz (band)

2:30 – 4:30p.m. – Soundz of Time (band)

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Diamanti (band)

