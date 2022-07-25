Advertisement

Small plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 injured

Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan
(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan.

The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff's office.

The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
Calumet troopers investigate semi rollover outside of Painesdale on M-26
Friends and family of the late Pam Meneghini played golf at Oak Crest Golf Course while raising...
Community holds 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” fundraiser in Norway Township

Latest News

logo
To preserve jobs, UAW head says battery plants must be union
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
No summer resolution to big dispute over paying court costs
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Court rejects bid to nix candidate because of Jan. 6 role
File photo of police lights.
Michigan woman charged after SUV pond crash kills her 3 sons