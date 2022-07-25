Advertisement

Scattered showers & storms Tuesday

Futurecast
Futurecast
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After a mostly clear and cool night, clouds will increase from west to east during the day Tuesday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will overspread the area, starting in the west and reaching the central U.P. by the afternoon. The eastern U.P. should stay dry until after dark Tuesday night. Chances for showers will continue Wednesday and Thursday. A cooldown to below normal temperatures is expected Thursday and Friday, before a return to summer warmth and humidity Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear.

>Lows: Around 60 for most. A few typically cool interior locations may dip down into the 40s.

Tuesday: For the west, partly cloudy and breezy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. For the central, partly cloudy, with increasing clouds and scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. For the east, mostly sunny and breezy. Chances for rain will pick up in the eastern U.P. after dark Tuesday night. Winds could gust to 20 mph.

>Highs: 80s for most. Right along the lakeshores, temperatures may stay as cool as 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, with a chance of rain showers.

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with scattered rain showers.

>Highs: Around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Around 80

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid, with an isolated rain shower possible in the western and central U.P. during the afternoon.

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

>Highs: 80s

