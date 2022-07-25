Sail the Great Lakes in luxury on board the Viking Octantis
The 8-day Great Lakes Explorer cruise will set you back at least $6,500
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes cruises are growing in popularity as more vacationers look for quiet experiences.
As a cruise line, Viking’s chairman Torstein Hagan prides his company on being totally unique compared to its competitors.
On the Octantis, there’s no loud music or partying and no kids under 18 years old on board.
The ship is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment that makes for purposeful and unforgettable experiences.
You can check out Viking’s cruise offerings at vikingcruises.com.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.