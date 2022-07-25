MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes cruises are growing in popularity as more vacationers look for quiet experiences.

As a cruise line, Viking’s chairman Torstein Hagan prides his company on being totally unique compared to its competitors.

On the Octantis, there’s no loud music or partying and no kids under 18 years old on board.

The ship is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment that makes for purposeful and unforgettable experiences.

Starting at $6,500, you can sail the Great Lakes in luxury on board the Viking Octantis. TV6's Tia Trudgeon shares life on the Great Lakes Explorer cruise.

