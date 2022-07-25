Advertisement

Renovations are underway at Negaunee, Gwinn Public Schools

Negaunee indoor practice field
Negaunee indoor practice field(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Negaunee and Gwinn Public Schools may notice some new changes this fall.

Negaunee Superintendent Dan Skewis said there are two major upgrades taking place. The first is the completion of an indoor practice field next to Miners Stadium.

“The practice facility that you see behind me was part of the 2020 bond proposal that the community passed. Last year, the practice facility began construction,” Skewis said.

Skewis said the facility will be finished by the end of August and it will give athletes better accessibility to gym space.

“It gives us a chance for our athletes to not miss out on practice opportunities, so they’re better prepared for athletic contests. It also provides a dry space for our marching band to practice,” Skewis said.

The second project is the construction of a softball field next to the Negaunee tennis courts.

“Our softball program will be able to use it next spring, we hope that project will be finished by the end of September,” Skewis said.

In the meantime, Gwinn Public Schools are making some indoor improvements.

“We’re upgrading our PA systems, bell systems and fire alarm systems in all three of our buildings along with some lighting in our elementary schools,” Gwinn Superintendent Brandon Bruce said.

The upgrades are expected to be finished in early August. Bruce said the PA system upgrades provide a safety umbrella for staff and students.

“Along with the fire alarm upgrades, those are pieces that we need to have to be in compliance with and we were able to do that with sinking funds and a safety grant from this past summer,” Bruce said.

Gwinn High School’s gym floor was also recently resurfaced.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
Calumet troopers investigate semi rollover outside of Painesdale on M-26
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Friends and family of the late Pam Meneghini played golf at Oak Crest Golf Course while raising...
Community holds 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” fundraiser in Norway Township

Latest News

Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass
NMU student dancers practice for their upcoming performances.
NMU to hold North Coast Dance Festival
K9 Nitro, the late lab who lent a paw in creating the group.
‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser to help Marquette Police Department get new K9
FILE - Monkeypox
Appleton confirms two monkeypox cases