Renovations are underway at Negaunee, Gwinn Public Schools

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Negaunee and Gwinn Public Schools may notice some new changes this fall.

Negaunee Superintendent Dan Skewis said there are two major upgrades taking place. The first is the completion of an indoor practice field next to Miners Stadium.

“The practice facility that you see behind me was part of the 2020 bond proposal that the community passed. Last year, the practice facility began construction,” Skewis said.

Skewis said the facility will be finished by the end of August and it will give athletes better accessibility to gym space.

“It gives us a chance for our athletes to not miss out on practice opportunities, so they’re better prepared for athletic contests. It also provides a dry space for our marching band to practice,” Skewis said.

The second project is the construction of a softball field next to the Negaunee tennis courts.

“Our softball program will be able to use it next spring, we hope that project will be finished by the end of September,” Skewis said.

In the meantime, Gwinn Public Schools are making some indoor improvements.

“We’re upgrading our PA systems, bell systems and fire alarm systems in all three of our buildings along with some lighting in our elementary schools,” Gwinn Superintendent Brandon Bruce said.

The upgrades are expected to be finished in early August. Bruce said the PA system upgrades provide a safety umbrella for staff and students.

“Along with the fire alarm upgrades, those are pieces that we need to have to be in compliance with and we were able to do that with sinking funds and a safety grant from this past summer,” Bruce said.

Gwinn High School’s gym floor was also recently resurfaced.

