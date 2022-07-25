Renee Thomas softball tournament played this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Softball excitement continued all weekend with the Renee Thomas softball tournament.

Games were played all weekend at LaCombe Field. Businesses like Tino’s Bar and Pizza along with TV6 were just a few participants this year.

While proceeds normally go to the valedictorian of Negaunee High School, organizers of the tournament, J.T. Thomas and Haley Thomas, say the money raised is going to another cause.

“This year’s a little bit different, one of the organizers that started this tournament 30 tournaments ago is actually sick himself, Tim King. This year our family, because he is our family, decided 100 percent of the proceeds this year will be going to him and his family,” J.T. Thomas said.

“I can’t even tell you if you look at the bucket raffle prizes, the number of people that are here, it’s unbelievable and the energy this year is based around how much love there is in this community for him as well,” Haley Thomas said.

The final games were played on Sunday and wrapped up in the afternoon.

