NMU to hold North Coast Dance Festival

NMU student dancers practice for their upcoming performances.
NMU student dancers practice for their upcoming performances.(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Theatre and Dance Program will hold its inaugural North Coast Dance Festival at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The event will be this Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. It will consist of 25 professional dancers from across the country who will perform various styles of dancing, including ballet and traditional jazz.

There will also be an observable ballet master class open to the public this Wednesday. NMU said they are looking forward to hosting the event.

“The whole premise of the dance festival is to bring high-quality dance performance to Marquette, Michigan which we don’t get a lot of because we’re so rurally located,” said NMU Theatre and Dance Director Jill Grunstrom.

Tickets are $17 for the general public, $12 for NMU faculty and staff, seniors, and military and $5 for NMU students.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets click here.

