Multiple-vehicle crash in South Marquette slows traffic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A multiple-vehicle crash is holding up traffic on US-41 in South Marquette near the Michigan Welcome Center and the rock cut.

Traffic going toward Harvey is backed up, while drivers traveling into Marquette are not experiencing many delays.

Injuries and the number of vehicles involved have not been confirmed at this time.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette City Police and Michigan State Police responded to the crash.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.