Advertisement

Multiple-vehicle crash in South Marquette slows traffic

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A multiple-vehicle crash is holding up traffic on US-41 in South Marquette near the Michigan Welcome Center and the rock cut.

Traffic going toward Harvey is backed up, while drivers traveling into Marquette are not experiencing many delays.

Injuries and the number of vehicles involved have not been confirmed at this time.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette City Police and Michigan State Police responded to the crash.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
Calumet troopers investigate semi rollover outside of Painesdale on M-26
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Friends and family of the late Pam Meneghini played golf at Oak Crest Golf Course while raising...
Community holds 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” fundraiser in Norway Township

Latest News

Sign outside NMU
Governor Whitmer announces July 25 as ‘Hire a Vet Day’
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass
NMU student dancers practice for their upcoming performances.
NMU to hold North Coast Dance Festival
Negaunee indoor practice field
Renovations are underway at Negaunee, Gwinn Public Schools