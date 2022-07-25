MTU Huskies land at number three in GLIAC Preseason Poll

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is nearly over and that means Michigan Tech Football is almost here. The players and coaches will be gearing up soon for their first game of the season on Sept. 1.

The Huskies host Wisconsin Platteville at Kearly Stadium in just 37 days and were selected to finish third in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coaches’ Poll at Media Day Monday in Detroit. The Huskies received 24 votes.

Ferris State, the defending Division II National Champion stayed on top with five first place votes, followed by Grand Valley State, with a pair of first place votes.

The Huskies will look to make some noise when they hit the field against those two teams, along with looking for a 12th straight Miner’s Cup win over rival Northern Michigan. The 95th matchup against the Wildcats is slated for Oct. 15 in Houghton.

Saginaw Valley State (22), Northern Michigan (14), Wayne State (12) and Davenport (8) rounded out the poll.

Michigan Tech football season tickets are on sale at the Student Development Complex (SDC) Central Ticket Office or online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. Pricing for football tickets and other MTU sporting events is available HERE. The Early Bird deadline for all sports is Aug. 15.

Husky homecoming is especially celebratory this year as Michigan Tech football welcomes alumni back to Sherman Field for its 100th season reunion October 6-8. Tech faces Wayne State on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

