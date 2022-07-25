Mild and pleasant conditions this week

Some mild rain has passed through some of our counties today and with the cold front passing through temperatures will cool down and conditions will be pleasant. Monday is looking to be an ideal day with high temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances do rise on Tuesday evening into Wednesday and is right now looking to be mostly mild to moderate rain. Though isolated bouts of thundershowers are possible in the rainy days.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal and mild

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon; rain in the overnight

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Wednesday: Scattered rain throughout the morning and afternoon; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; isolated rain chances

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; pleasant temps

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

