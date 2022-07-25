Advertisement

Mild and pleasant conditions this week

Rain coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Rain coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some mild rain has passed through some of our counties today and with the cold front passing through temperatures will cool down and conditions will be pleasant. Monday is looking to be an ideal day with high temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances do rise on Tuesday evening into Wednesday and is right now looking to be mostly mild to moderate rain. Though isolated bouts of thundershowers are possible in the rainy days.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal and mild

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon; rain in the overnight

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Wednesday: Scattered rain throughout the morning and afternoon; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; isolated rain chances

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; pleasant temps

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
M-26 reopens after semi rollover outside of Painesdale
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Pop-up showers/storms but mostly clear through early Saturday, before a Northern Plains system...
Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend

Latest News

Rain chances this week for Ironwood
Spotty rain this weekend and then pleasant conditions
Pop-up showers/storms but mostly clear through early Saturday, before a Northern Plains system...
Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend
Scattered rain for some this weekend
Scattered rain and thundershowers for this weekend
Mostly sunny with few showers/t'storms Friday before stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this...
Breezy but mostly sunny through Friday