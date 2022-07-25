Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain Resort will be among the newest ski destinations on the Indy Pass, bringing patrons more exclusive benefits, including two free days of skiing for cardholders.

“With our investment in greater snow quality and coverage, the benefits of Indy Pass, and our own season pass, this upcoming season will provide visitors with one of the best ski experiences in the Midwest,” said Kaet Johnson, General Manager of Marquette Mountain Resort. “Our multi-million dollar investment in new, state-of-the-art snowmaking infrastructure will be complete and fully functional, giving skiers exceptional slope conditions. Our participation with Indy Pass lets our customers enjoy their time on the mountain at an even greater value.”

Johnson noted the two free ski days provided by Indy Pass are ideal for resort visitors and a great complement to the Marquette Mountain winter season pass, which provides regular skiers season-long access to the slopes, as well as discounts on food, beverages, and merchandise. Marquette Mountain pass holders also receive a discount when purchasing the Indy Pass – valid at 100 resorts – and free one-day passes at select Upper Peninsula resorts. Additionally, Marquette Mountain season pass holders can ski for free for three days at its pass partner resort, Ski Cooper in Leadville, Colo.

Marquette Mountain Resort recently announced installation is underway on extensive snowmaking infrastructure to produce high-quality powder with precision coverage.

“It will allow us to open our most popular, race-caliber runs earlier in the season and give our skiers a truly memorable experience,” Johnson said. “It’s part of our ongoing multi-million dollar investment to enhance all aspects of the resort, including the addition of championship quality volleyball courts, downhill mountain bike routes with lift access, haul ropes for the Snowfield and Rocket chairs, and a remodeled Chalet, Alpine Room and T-Bar restaurant and lounge.”

For additional information on Indy Pass, visit www.indyskipass.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.