Hiawatha Music Festival in Marquette comes to a close

Crowd at Hiawatha Music Festival
Crowd at Hiawatha Music Festival(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-day Marquette festival ended on Sunday and organizers are already looking to next year.

All weekend long the community attended concerts at Tourist Park for the Hiawatha Music Festival. Main stage entertainment included artists from across the U.S., like Martha Spencer who is originally from Virginia.

Activities like the kid’s parade got children involved as well.

The Director of the music festival, Susan Divine said she was happy to see a high turnout this weekend.

“We have had people excited to get back to the festival after a three-year long hiatus. We’ve had record number of crowds, I don’t have the exact numbers but if you look around and you see everyone participating in the activities, you’ll see we got a lot of people here,” Divine said.

The next couple months will be a break for the music festival, but later in the fall organizers will create a musical lineup for next year’s festival.

