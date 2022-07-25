Governor Whitmer announces July 25 as ‘Hire a Vet Day’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are 200 veterans enrolled at Northern Michigan University. Many of them work closely with student veteran services to take advantage of their benefits.

“I help veterans and family members of veterans who have a VA benefit, primarily the post 9/11 G.I. Bill,” said Michael Rutledge, NMU Student Veteran services coordinator.

Rutledge helps students connect with housing stipends, tuition assistance and job opportunities after college.

“I have a lot of local employers and even around the country that will send me requests looking for veterans who are graduating soon or are looking for positions,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge said a majority of veterans enrolled at NMU are between the ages of 21 and 29. Governor Whitmer announced that July 25 is “Hire a Vet Day.” This proclamation looks to shed light on the struggles service members have when returning to work.

“They make good employees, Rutledge said. “They have leadership experience; they’ve already got experience outside the classroom that is beneficial to employers.”

Rutledge said one strength he sees in many veterans is the ability to be goal-oriented.

“They know what goals they need to set for themselves and whatever organization is going to hire them,” Rutledge said. “So, if they interview with a potential boss and the boss gives them the company’s vision statement, immediately the veteran will connect things in their head.”

Rutledge said the biggest hurdle he sees veteran students face is understanding the resources available, and his office looks to help as many students as possible take advantage of them.

