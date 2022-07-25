Advertisement

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on...
FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.

His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement.

In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939 to a mother who taught piano and father who was a foreman in a robe factory, Sorvino was musically inclined from a young age and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York where he fell for the theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1964 in “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa?” in 1970.

Sorvino had three children from his first marriage, including Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino. When he learned that his daughter had been among the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the #MeToo reckoning, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein, “Would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
Calumet troopers investigate semi rollover outside of Painesdale on M-26
Friends and family of the late Pam Meneghini played golf at Oak Crest Golf Course while raising...
Community holds 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” fundraiser in Norway Township

Latest News

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation
Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘devastating’ school abuses in Canada
Texas lawmakers urge Gov. Gregg Abbott to consider the situation at the border an "invasion,"...
Texas lawmakers push for "invasion" declaration
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say