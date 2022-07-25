Advertisement

Escanaba, Gladstone remain undefeated in Little League Softball State Finals

Bracket play is set to begin on Monday July 25.
Escanaba shake hands with Hudsonville after winning a close one 4-3
Escanaba shake hands with Hudsonville after winning a close one 4-3
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was Escanaba and Gladstone who remained undefeated over the weekend in the Little League Softball State Finals that were hosted in Gladstone.

Escanaba began its weekend with the win over Clarke 6-3 on Friday. They would add to the win column after beating Taylor North 14-1 Saturday and hang on to get the win over Hudsonville 4-3 on Sunday. They finished 3-0 in pool play and are set to take on West Portage on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Gladstone also ended its weekend with no losses. They played a tough game on Friday against Grosse Point but would come out victorious 3-2. Saturday saw them roll through Blissfield 14-0 and do the same on Sunday against Edwardsburg beating them 16-1. Gladstone finished 3-0 on the weekend and is set to meet Rogers City Monday at 9 a.m.

Grosse Pointe and Alpena Huron also advanced and will play each other on Monday at 2:00 p.m. Clark and Crosswell-Lexington round out the teams that advanced, they will close out Monday’s games facing off at 4:30p.m.

You can watch the highlights of Monday’s games on your TV6 Early and Late News.

