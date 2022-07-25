Advertisement

Celebrating indigenous culture in Baraga

People gathered at the event in Baraga.
People gathered at the event in Baraga.(WLUC News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community came together over the weekend. 

The 44th annual KBIC Pow Wow was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ojibwa Campgrounds in Baraga.

People of all ages enjoyed the three days of traditional dancing, drumming and singing. There were also traditional vendors and information booths about community services.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
M-26 reopens after semi rollover outside of Painesdale
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Pop-up showers/storms but mostly clear through early Saturday, before a Northern Plains system...
Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend

Latest News

Crowd at Hiawatha Music Festival
Hiawatha Music Festival in Marquette comes to a close
Softball games held at LaCombe Field
Renee Thomas softball tournament played this weekend
An apple a day keeps the doctor away
Marquette Walmart offers its services on Wellness Day
The Coalition to Save the Menominee River held its second annual Water Celebration on Saturday
Coalition to Save the Menominee River holds 2nd annual Water Celebration