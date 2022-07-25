Celebrating indigenous culture in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community came together over the weekend.

The 44th annual KBIC Pow Wow was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ojibwa Campgrounds in Baraga.

People of all ages enjoyed the three days of traditional dancing, drumming and singing. There were also traditional vendors and information booths about community services.

