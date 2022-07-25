Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sturgeon River sign in Baraga County. The county will use state dollars to acquire...
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
M-26 reopens after semi rollover outside of Painesdale
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Pop-up showers/storms but mostly clear through early Saturday, before a Northern Plains system...
Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend

Latest News

People gathered at the event in Baraga.
Celebrating indigenous culture in Baraga
Crowd at Hiawatha Music Festival
Hiawatha Music Festival in Marquette comes to a close
Softball games held at LaCombe Field
Renee Thomas softball tournament played this weekend
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say