Appleton confirms two monkeypox cases

FILE - Monkeypox
FILE - Monkeypox(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Health Department says the city has two monkeypox cases. The first case was confirmed on Thursday, July 21; the second case, which health officials say is unrelated to the first, was confirmed on Friday, July 22.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says as of Friday there were 8 confirmed monkeypox cases in the state. The state health department has also confirmed monkeypox in Dane, Langlade and Milwaukee counties.

There are more than 2,500 cases nationwide.

Monkeypox is one of several infections caused by the orthopoxvirus. The family also includes smallpox and cowpox. Health officials say with the current outbreak, the orthopoxvirus is presumed to be monkeypox. The smallpox vaccine given to people decades ago may offer some protection from the disease or decrease its severity.

Vaccines and antiviral treatments for monkeypox are available. Most people recover in two to four weeks.

People are encouraged to see a doctor or nurse if they have a new rash or skin lesions. Recently identified cases involved skin lesions on the genitals, groin and anal regions which may be confused with sexually-transmitted diseases. Other symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever and chills.

The risk to the general public remains relatively low, state health officials say. People who have the most risk have close, physical contact with an infected person, such as household members or intimate partners, or people who attended events or venues where there has been transmission of monkeypox.

The DHS and CDC advise, “Avoid skin-to-skin contact with individuals who are showing a rash or skin sores. Don’t touch the rash or scabs, and don’t kiss, hug, cuddle, have sex, or share items, such as eating utensils or bedding with someone with monkeypox.”

