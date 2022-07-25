AAA: Michigan gas prices fall another 19 cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 19 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.42 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 65 cents less than this time last month but still $1.16 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $66 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The national average is $4.35. Chippewa County has the highest gas price average in the Upper Peninsula at $4.77. Alger County has the lowest average in the Upper Peninsula at $4.04

