Spotty rain this weekend and then pleasant conditions

The bulk of the rain has stayed to the south in Wisconsin but some small cells of rain have affected some areas of the U.P. Chances of rain are spotty for some on Sunday but will stay in isolated areas. Conditions will lighten up with pleasant skies and temperatures in store for Monday. Rain chances return on Tuesday but is right now projected to be scattered throughout the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and t-storms; mild air

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Scattered rain throughout the afternoon

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Wednesday: Rain chances in the morning; slight chances in the afternoon

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; pleasant temps

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

