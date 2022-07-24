Advertisement

Spotty rain this weekend and then pleasant conditions

Rain chances this week for Ironwood
Rain chances this week for Ironwood(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The bulk of the rain has stayed to the south in Wisconsin but some small cells of rain have affected some areas of the U.P. Chances of rain are spotty for some on Sunday but will stay in isolated areas. Conditions will lighten up with pleasant skies and temperatures in store for Monday. Rain chances return on Tuesday but is right now projected to be scattered throughout the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and t-storms; mild air

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Scattered rain throughout the afternoon

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Wednesday: Rain chances in the morning; slight chances in the afternoon

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; pleasant temps

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash
The Marquette City Commission approved a Brownfield Plan a year ago. The Brownfield...
Brownfield gives update on Marquette Vault project, old hospital demolition
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
M-26 reopens after semi rollover outside of Painesdale
Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 injured in Houghton intersection crash during power outage
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West

Latest News

Pop-up showers/storms but mostly clear through early Saturday, before a Northern Plains system...
Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend
Scattered rain for some this weekend
Scattered rain and thundershowers for this weekend
Mostly sunny with few showers/t'storms Friday before stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this...
Breezy but mostly sunny through Friday
beach hazards
Breezy today then more active this weekend