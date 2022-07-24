Advertisement

Marquette Walmart offers its services on Wellness Day

An apple a day keeps the doctor away
(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Walmart encouraged families to get a checkup with its “Wellness Day” on Saturday.

The store gave customers access to free medical tests that include things like blood pressure and glucose levels. People would also be available to receive vaccinations, like the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmacist intern Haley Godfrey said the goal is to give screenings to people who may not have regular access to a physician.

“It is a free screening for people that can’t afford to go into the doctor’s office to get this level done. It also gives people a really good idea of how their health is in general and we are also talking about immunizations, so we offer quite a few immunizations especially for children going back to school,” Godfrey said.

Godfrey said the event provided a way for families to get their kids vaccinated before school starts.

