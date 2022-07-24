Marquette Blues claim the Zone Five Championship over the Escanaba Cubs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It was championship Saturday July 23rd in Escanaba for Legion baseball and it was the Marquette Blues taking on the Escanaba Cubs.

The Cubs were up first at the plate and Chase Cloutier had a hot shot to second base. Although Cloutier grounded out, he got a run home and Escanaba would lead two-nothing in the top of the first.

Marquette answered immediately though in the bottom of the first. Dakota Maki sent the ball into right field to score two runs. The Blues led going into the second inning 4-2.

Three outs later and Marquette was back at the plate. This time it was Parker Maki who picked up where his brother left off. Parker Maki landed a base hit that would bring in a run.

In the third inning, Marquette already lead by four and Nash Riipi was not done yet. Riipi put one into the center field gap and the Blues tried to get two runs out of it. The throw from Nick Chiu from center was on time and the Cubs get the out at the plate.

Marquette would go on to take this one 12-7 and claim the Zone Five Championship. However, both teams having already qualified for the state tournament.

