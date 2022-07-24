Advertisement

Community holds 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” fundraiser in Norway Township

Friends and family played golf at Oak Crest Golf Club in honor of Pam Meneghini, who died from breast cancer in 2021
Friends and family of the late Pam Meneghini played golf at Oak Crest Golf Course while raising...
Friends and family of the late Pam Meneghini played golf at Oak Crest Golf Course while raising money for Dickinson County Cancer Closet(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, family and friends of a Dickinson County woman came together to play some golf for a good cause.

At least 36 golf teams played at Oak Crest Golf Course in Norway Township for the 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” golf outing fundraiser. The event honors Pam Meneghini’s six-year battle with breast cancer. She died last year.

Thousands of dollars were collected for Dickinson County Cancer Closet. It is a nonprofit that gives cancer patients things they need at no cost.

Some of Pam’s family said she would have loved seeing the event.

“She was loved by so many in our community, and she loved me,” said Joelle Baumler, Pam’s niece. “Personally, she was just an angel for me. It’s very emotional to see this outpouring of love every year.”

“You never, ever, ever know when you’re going to get that phone call. You have to come back and see your doctor, and usually it’s bad news,” said Mark Meneghini, Pam’s husband. “We’re just trying to help out as many people as possible, and that’s why we do this.”

Most of the money was raised through sponsorships and raffles.

Participants also toasted Pam’s birthday. She would have been 60 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash
The Marquette City Commission approved a Brownfield Plan a year ago. The Brownfield...
Brownfield gives update on Marquette Vault project, old hospital demolition
A Semi Truck flipped onto its side while driving on tight corner in Painsedale, though the...
M-26 reopens after semi rollover outside of Painesdale
Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 injured in Houghton intersection crash during power outage
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and...
Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West

Latest News

The Coalition to Save the Menominee River held its second annual Water Celebration on Saturday
Coalition to Save the Menominee River holds 2nd annual Water Celebration
Drum Session at Hiawatha Music Festival
Hiawatha Music Festival continues through Sunday night in Marquette
Garrett Soldano is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
Garrett Soldano Interview
Pre-election interview with Kevin Rinke, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
Kevin Rinke Interview