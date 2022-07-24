Community holds 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” fundraiser in Norway Township

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, family and friends of a Dickinson County woman came together to play some golf for a good cause.

At least 36 golf teams played at Oak Crest Golf Course in Norway Township for the 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” golf outing fundraiser. The event honors Pam Meneghini’s six-year battle with breast cancer. She died last year.

Thousands of dollars were collected for Dickinson County Cancer Closet. It is a nonprofit that gives cancer patients things they need at no cost.

Some of Pam’s family said she would have loved seeing the event.

“She was loved by so many in our community, and she loved me,” said Joelle Baumler, Pam’s niece. “Personally, she was just an angel for me. It’s very emotional to see this outpouring of love every year.”

“You never, ever, ever know when you’re going to get that phone call. You have to come back and see your doctor, and usually it’s bad news,” said Mark Meneghini, Pam’s husband. “We’re just trying to help out as many people as possible, and that’s why we do this.”

Most of the money was raised through sponsorships and raffles.

Participants also toasted Pam’s birthday. She would have been 60 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.