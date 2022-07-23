Advertisement

Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction

An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and...
An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and could sell for a very high price.(RR AUCTION)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 45-year-old computer may become one of the most expensive ever sold.

That’s because it was owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs.

An original prototype for Apple’s first desktop computer is going on the auction block.

The Apple I was hand soldered in 1976 by co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.(RR AUCTION)

The pair used it to demo their technology and secure their first major order.

The bidding is already up to more than $200,000 with the auction continuing until Aug. 18.

Analysts believe the computer could sell for as high as $500,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash
The Marquette City Commission approved a Brownfield Plan a year ago. The Brownfield...
Brownfield gives update on Marquette Vault project, old hospital demolition
Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy
UP community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog
Michigan State Police dashboard camera captures speeding vehicle lose control, go airborne
Michigan State Police dashcam captures speeding vehicle going airborne in construction zone
Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 injured in Houghton intersection crash during power outage

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered...
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in AZ governor’s race
FILE - The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental...
US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert canceled out of Texas; 11-year-old found safe
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race