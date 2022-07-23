Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Tudor Dixon (R) runs for governor

Pre-election interview with Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - Tudor Dixon comes from the manufacturing industry having been involved in a family-owned steel plant. She later became involved in media, interviewing congressmen and senators homing in on Michigan politics.

She gained attention when she was recognized by “Real America’s Voice” hosting an hour of live television every day talking about politics.

Tudor says a few changes to election laws would allow voter ID rules. She says changes like this could increase confidence in elections. Tudor is pro-life and says abortion protection laws can sometimes be too vague.

She says she would like to see mental health facilities increase their capacities. She says additionally, that bringing in more trained mental health/healthcare professionals to the state may help this.

