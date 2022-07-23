Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ryan Kelley (R) runs for governor

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - Ryan Kelley lives in Allendale, Michigan with his wife Tabitha and their six children.

Kelley says he went to Grand Rapids Community College to study electronic engineering. He worked for 10 years at AT&T as a union employee after college. Then, he went on to entrepreneurial work in real estate and built a real estate firm.

Kelley says he’s been active in speaking out against COVID lockdowns and violations of constitutional routes. He says the 2020 election was a clear display of massive fraud and blatant mishandling of voting. Kelley is pro-life.

He says in regards to improving mental health care access in Michigan – less government may be key.

Kelley believes government shutdowns and inflation are fueling the crisis. He says he believes the government should partner with faith-based communities to empower them to play a larger role in addressing mental health.

